Here's Why Comfort Systems (FIX) Fell More Than Broader Market

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed the latest trading day at $478.23, indicating a -0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's stock has climbed by 14.54% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 7.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Comfort Systems to post earnings of $4.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.72%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.92 billion, reflecting a 6.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $18.93 per share and a revenue of $7.65 billion, signifying shifts of +29.66% and +8.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.72% increase. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Comfort Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.4.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

