Here's Why Comcast (CMCSA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $30.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.24% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Shares of the cable provider have depreciated by 8.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.39%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.1, down 1.79% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $30.63 billion, indicating a 4.49% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $123.01 billion, representing changes of -1.15% and -0.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 7.14.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

