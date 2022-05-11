Here's Why Coinbase Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) plunged 26% on Wednesday after the digital asset trading platform reported an unexpected loss in the first quarter.

So what

Coinbase generated net revenue of nearly $1.2 billion. That represented a decline of 27% year over year and 53% sequentially. It was also significantly below Wall Street's estimates, which had called for revenue of almost $1.5 billion.

The brutal downturn in the cryptocurrency market in recent months has weighed heavily on Coinbase's business. The exchange operator's monthly transacting users declined by 19% compared to the fourth quarter. Its trading volume, in turn, fell 44% to $309 billion.

At the same time, Coinbase spent heavily to fund its growth initiatives. Declining sales combined with rising expenses led to the company posting a net loss of $430 million, compared to net income of $840 million in the fourth quarter and $771 million in the year-ago period. That resulted in a net loss per share of $1.98. Analysts had expected Coinbase to report per-share profits of $0.17.

Now what

With the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and many other cryptocurrencies declining further so far in the second quarter, Coinbase warned of a continued deterioration in its transacting user and trading volume metrics. Yet the company plans to sustain its investments in the build-out of its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace and crypto derivatives exchange, so expense levels are projected to remain relatively high. Thus, investors are concerned that Coinbase could rack up more losses in the quarters ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks or cryptocurrencies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.