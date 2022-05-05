Here's Why Coinbase Global Stock Plummeted Over 40% in April

What happened

Shares of cryptocurrency-trading platform Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) plummeted 40.6% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was far worse than the 8.8% decline for the S&P 500 and even worse than the hefty 17.9% drop for Bitcoin -- a good proxy for the cryptocurrency space as a whole. It seems most investors still doubt that the crypto market has long-term upside and also doubt that Coinbase is the best-positioned player in the space.

Coinbase stock is now down almost 70% from its all-time high in 2021.

So what

In 2021, Coinbase generated revenue of $7.4 billion (up over 500% year over year) which resulted in $3.6 billion in net income. That's impressive. However, investors aren't wowed by these numbers because 88% of revenue came from charging fees to retail traders (not institutions) for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

The fear is that if trading volume goes down, so will Coinbase's fortunes. Additionally, if competition heats up, it could result in a race to the bottom with fees.

Reflecting these uncertainties, many prominent Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets for Coinbase stock in April. The most extreme cut likely came from Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri on April 27. According to The Fly, Katri lowered his price target for Coinbase stock from $380 per share to $160 per share, citing trading volume challenges.

Of course, it should be noted that Katri's $380-per-share price target came in November. So Coinbase stock fell about 60% before the price target was cut by about the same percentage.

Now what

Not only is most of Coinbase's revenue derived from trading volume, most is also generated from U.S. customers. However, the company plans to hire an astonishing 6,000 new workers in 2022, largely to support international expansion. In fact, on April 4, CEO Brian Armstrong announced that it's hiring 1,000 people to support its expansion into India alone.

Coinbase is trying to diversify its revenue via international expansion. Moreover, the company is also trying to diversify by launching new products, like its recent marketplace for trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs). However, the NFT expansion is another move getting a lukewarm Wall Street reception. According to The Fly, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev called the NFT marketplace a "costly" product and later said the NFT "party may be short-lived."

Be that as it may, it's hard to imagine a future in which Coinbase doesn't play a significant role in the cryptocurrency space. Therefore, if you believe cryptocurrency will play an important part in our world's future, it may be time to take a closer look at Coinbase stock.

Coinbase will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 10.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Jon Quast has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.