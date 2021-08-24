Here's Why Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Coeur Mining's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Coeur Mining had debt of US$367.8m, up from US$287.2m in one year. However, it also had US$124.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$243.7m.

A Look At Coeur Mining's Liabilities

NYSE:CDE Debt to Equity History August 24th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Coeur Mining had liabilities of US$227.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$611.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$124.1m in cash and US$22.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$692.7m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Coeur Mining has a market capitalization of US$1.70b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt sitting at just 0.82 times EBITDA, Coeur Mining is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 7.8 times the interest expense over the last year. Although Coeur Mining made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$154m in EBIT over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Coeur Mining's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. In the last year, Coeur Mining basically broke even on a free cash flow basis. While many companies do operate at break-even, we prefer see substantial free cash flow, especially if a it already has dead.

Our View

Coeur Mining's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered cast it in a significantly better light. But on the bright side, its ability to handle its debt, based on its EBITDA, isn't too shabby at all. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Coeur Mining is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Coeur Mining .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

