Here's Why Coca-Cola's Magnificent Rise Could Come to an End on July 28

Key Points

Investors love Coca-Cola's dividend and reliability.

It reported robust growth and strong profits in the first quarter.

The company reports second-quarter earnings on July 28.

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Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has been having an exceptional rise this year. As of this writing, it's up almost 20% year to date, versus 11% for the S&P 500.

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It's not a growth stock, and it's not releasing revolutionary technology. It has other features, though, that the market loves right now. However, the stock's rise might be coming to an end soon. Here's why.

Safe stocks and Dividend Kings

Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, which means that it has raised its dividend annually for at least 50 years. It has one of the best track records of any Dividend King, having raised its dividend for the 64th time straight in February.

It's considered a safe stock because it's so reliable for strong sales in any environment and has increased the dividend under all kinds of adverse circumstances. Fans love its beverages and will buy them even when there's economic pressure, and they can't be easily replaced by competitors; enough have tried over the years.

In general, though, Coca-Cola stock doesn't beat the market. It tends to demonstrate steady, although slow, sales increases, and it's prized for passive income, not growth.

This year, the market is appreciating these features in the face of economic volatility. The company has also been reporting strong performance, and its model of localized production protected it as tariffs were increased. It's also staying on top of new technology to boost sales.

Coca-Cola has about 200 brands, and it's leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) to gain insight into what products work best in each global region. It's a large and complex business, and the company can continue to capture market share as it reaches new consumers and gives existing ones more of what they want.

In the 2026 first quarter, organic revenue increased 10% year over year, and total revenue was up 12%. Comparable operating margin expanded from 33.8% to 34.5%, and comparable earnings per share (EPS) rose 18% to $0.86. These were solid results against a challenging backdrop.

Why it could come to an end

Coca-Cola reports second-quarter earnings on July 28. Management is guiding for full-year organic revenue growth of 4% to 5% and adjusted comparable EPS growth of 8% to 9%. Those are lower rates than the first quarter, implying a slowdown later this year.

If the company beats Wall Street's expectations, the stock could gain some more in the short term. But there's only so high a low-growth stock like Coca-Cola can rise. It's already become fairly expensive, trading at 24 times next year's earnings.

Coca-Cola can be a valuable addition to a dividend-centered portfolio, but I wouldn't expect the stock to keep outperforming.

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.