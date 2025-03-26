Here's Why Clear Secure (YOU) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Clear Secure (YOU) standing at $27.05, reflecting a -1.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.04%.

Shares of the airport security company have appreciated by 15.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.91%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.30, signifying a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $208.17 million, indicating a 16.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $883.34 million, indicating changes of -24.44% and +14.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.41% upward. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.18. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.97 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

