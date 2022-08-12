Here's Why Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Clarivate's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Clarivate had US$5.45b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$359.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$5.09b.

NYSE:CLVT Debt to Equity History August 12th 2022

How Healthy Is Clarivate's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Clarivate had liabilities of US$1.66b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.13b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$359.7m in cash and US$812.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.62b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$8.72b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 0.60 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.3 hit our confidence in Clarivate like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, the silver lining was that Clarivate achieved a positive EBIT of US$179m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Clarivate's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent year, Clarivate recorded free cash flow of 45% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

On the face of it, Clarivate's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its interest cover was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is not so bad. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Clarivate's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Clarivate , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

