Here's Why Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Civitas Resources's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Civitas Resources had US$392.5m of debt, an increase on US$199.0m, over one year. But it also has US$439.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$46.7m net cash. NYSE:CIVI Debt to Equity History September 25th 2022

How Strong Is Civitas Resources' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Civitas Resources had liabilities of US$1.47b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$947.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$439.3m as well as receivables valued at US$527.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.45b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Civitas Resources has a market capitalization of US$4.63b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Civitas Resources also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Civitas Resources grew its EBIT by 6,653% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Civitas Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Civitas Resources has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Civitas Resources produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 58% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While Civitas Resources does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$46.7m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 6,653% over the last year. So we don't think Civitas Resources's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Civitas Resources is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

