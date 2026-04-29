Here's Why Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed the most recent trading day at $16.92, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.57%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

The stock of company has risen by 34.11% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cipher Digital Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.27, showcasing a 145.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34.56 million, showing a 29.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.9 per share and revenue of $236.95 million, indicating changes of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 28.13% decrease. Cipher Digital Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.