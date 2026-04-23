Here's Why Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Fell More Than Broader Market

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ended the recent trading session at $33.90, demonstrating a -3.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.

The stock of Mexican food chain has risen by 8.03% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chipotle Mexican Grill will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.24, showcasing a 17.24% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.08 billion, indicating a 7.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $12.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.56% and +8.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.33% upward. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.81. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.49.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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