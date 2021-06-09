Here's Why Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Can Afford Some Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had US$31.2m of debt, up from US$19.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$24.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$6.63m.

How Healthy Is Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CSSE Debt to Equity History June 9th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had liabilities of US$20.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$65.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$24.6m and US$31.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$30.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are worth a total of US$465.7m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Carrying virtually no net debt, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a very light debt load indeed. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 15%, to US$76m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost US$36m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$33m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



