Here's Why Charles River Associates Stock is a Great Pick Right Now

Charles River Associates CRAI is a consulting services provider that has performed well over the past year and can sustain momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes CRAI an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the year. Shares of CRAI have surged 70.3% compared with the 35.1% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 35.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Solid Rank: CRAI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition now.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Four earnings estimates for 2024 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has increased 12% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Charles River Associates has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 23.5% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAI’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $674.7 million, suggesting 8.1% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.9 per share, implying a 26.9% year-over-year rise.

Growth Factors: Charles River Associates has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. The company’s proficiency across multiple industries assists it in meeting varying client requirements and offering other innovative services.

A multidisciplinary setup enables it to bring experts from all fields under one platform. Business diversification helps reduce its dependence on any specific market, industry, or geographic area and increases the ability to adapt to changing conditions.

CRAI’s Antitrust & Competition Economics practice is involved in several high-profile litigation and regulatory matters spanning across different industries. The company can support clients on competition matters, help them respond to a range of antitrust and damages claims, and assist clients in merger transactions. The ability to provide services effectively allows CRAI to gain and retain its client base, benefiting its top-line growth.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are AppLovin APP and Climb Global Solutions, Inc. CLMB, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AppLovin has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.1%, on average.

Climb Global Solutions has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11%. CLMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.

