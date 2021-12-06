Here's Why Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ceragon Networks's Debt?

As you can see below, Ceragon Networks had US$11.9m of debt at September 2021, down from US$17.9m a year prior. However, it does have US$27.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$15.3m.

How Healthy Is Ceragon Networks' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CRNT Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ceragon Networks had liabilities of US$106.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$40.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$27.2m and US$128.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$7.52m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ceragon Networks has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Ceragon Networks boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Notably, Ceragon Networks made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$3.8m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ceragon Networks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Ceragon Networks has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last year, Ceragon Networks burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Ceragon Networks has US$15.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So while Ceragon Networks does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Ceragon Networks is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

