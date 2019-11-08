Markets
CNC

Here’s Why Centene Jumped 22.7% in October

Contributor
Brian Orelli The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) climbed 22.7% higher in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, boosted by the health insurer's strong third-quarter results.

So what

Revenue was up 17% year over year, thanks to growth in Centene's health insurance marketplace business and new Medicaid contracts and programs. The third-quarter number also benefited from the recent acquisition of Ribera Salud in Spain.

Adjusted earnings clocked in at $0.96 per share, up just 8% year over year, as the health benefit ratio (HBR) jumped 190 basis points to 88.2%. The HBR is medical costs paid by Centene expressed as a percentage of premiums taken in by the company. Investors can think of HBR kind of like the gross margin of health insurers.

About 100 basis points of the year-over-year difference in HBR is attributable to a benefit from the California in-home support services reconciliation in the year-ago quarter. Other nonoperational items in the most-recent quarter made up 80 of the remaining 90 basis points. Finally, new contracts in a few states come with higher HBRs in the first year of operation, which brought up the company's average HBR.

Doctor using a stethoscope on a boy's chest.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

For 2019, management is looking for revenue to land in the $73.6 billion to $74.2 billion range with adjusted earnings between $4.29 and $4.49 per share.

Looking ahead, the healthcare company has already guided for revenue in excess of $79 billion and adjusted earnings around $4.79 per share. Of course, that's all subject to change as Centene closes in on its acquisition of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) in the first half of next year.

10 stocks we like better than Centene
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Centene wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

Brian Orelli and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNC WCG

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular