Here's Why Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) standing at $90.95, reflecting a +0.31% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 48.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.85%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $390.22 million, reflecting a 50.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion, which would represent changes of +41.56% and +41.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.62% higher. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.37.

We can also see that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

