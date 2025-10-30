Here's Why Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) was down 2.04% at $60.13. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $720.68 million, up 171.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.12 per share and a revenue of $2.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +60% and +82.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.78% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.81. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.26.

It's also important to note that CELH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.