Here's Why Cboe Global's Revenue Growth Is More Than a Trading Story

Cboe Global Markets' CBOE revenue growth is being driven by structural market trends, product innovation and an increasingly diversified business model. The company’s revenues have risen by approximately 25% over the past two years, reflecting strength across multiple business lines. Unlike traditional exchanges that rely primarily on cash equity trading, Cboe generates revenues from options, equities, futures, foreign exchange, digital assets and market data.



Its options franchise remains the largest growth engine. Strong institutional demand for SPX and VIX index options for portfolio hedging, income generation and volatility management continues to drive transaction and clearing revenues, while periods of elevated market volatility provide an additional boost to trading activity.



Cboe Global is also expanding its base of recurring, non-transaction revenues through market data, connectivity and access services. These high-margin businesses benefit from growing demand from quantitative firms, algorithmic traders and institutional investors for proprietary market data, making revenues less dependent on trading volumes.



International expansion further strengthens the outlook. Acquisitions across Europe, Canada, Australia and Japan have broadened CBOE’s customer base and created cross-selling opportunities, while investments in foreign exchange and digital asset infrastructure position the company to capture emerging institutional demand.



Although trading activity is inherently cyclical, Cboe Global's increasingly diversified revenue mix provides greater resilience. Growth in recurring revenues, its international operations and continued product innovation reduce reliance on any single business segment. Reflecting these favorable trends, management has raised its outlook and now expects organic net revenue growth in the low double-digit to mid-teens range, compared with its previous guidance of mid-single-digit growth.

What About CBOE’s Peers?

Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ has strengthened its revenue growth profile by expanding beyond exchange trading into financial technology, market data, indexes, and anti-financial crime solutions, building a stable base of recurring subscription revenues. This diversification enables Nasdaq to generate consistent top-line growth despite fluctuations in trading activity and benefit from global demand for its technology platforms.



Intercontinental Exchange ICE has similarly diversified through energy and interest-rate derivatives, mortgage technology and data services. Intercontinental Exchange is steadily increasing recurring revenues from its technology businesses, enhancing revenue visibility. Thus, Intercontinental Exchange remains well-positioned for sustainable long-term revenue growth.

CBOE’s Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global have lost 0.8% year to date, outperforming the industry, but underperforming sector and S&P 500.



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CBOE’s Expensive Valuation

CBOE is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18.05, lower than the industry average of 18.16.



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Estimate Movement for CBOE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE’s second and third-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) witnessed no movement in the last seven days. The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved 1 cent north each, respectively, in the last seven days.





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The consensus estimate for CBOE’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year increases.



CBOE stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.