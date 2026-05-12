Here's Why Cava Group (CAVA) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Cava Group (CAVA) closed at $77.38, marking a -3.26% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had lost 5.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.81%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cava Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 19, 2026. On that day, Cava Group is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.73%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $418.5 million, indicating a 26.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.52 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.7% and +23.88%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cava Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.21% higher. Currently, Cava Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cava Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 153.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.25, so one might conclude that Cava Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CAVA has a PEG ratio of 5.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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