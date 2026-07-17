Here's Why Carvana (CVNA) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Carvana (CVNA) closed at $67.34, marking a -4.7% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.16% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Carvana in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.96 billion, up 43.8% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $28.29 billion, indicating changes of -6.51% and +39.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Carvana. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carvana has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.64 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.3.

We can also see that CVNA currently has a PEG ratio of 11.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.