Here's Why Carnival (CCL) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Carnival (CCL) standing at $23.87, reflecting a -2.61% shift from the previous trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 7.78% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Carnival will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating a 109.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.2 billion, up 7.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $26.05 billion, indicating changes of +30.99% and +4.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.62% upward. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Carnival is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.25, which means Carnival is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that CCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.