Here's Why Carlisle (CSL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Carlisle (CSL) closed the latest trading day at $367.41, indicating a -0.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

The diversified manufacturer's stock has dropped by 2.74% in the past month, exceeding the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.6% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carlisle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.73, up 6.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $992.39 million, down 15.81% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.70 per share and a revenue of $4.92 billion, indicating changes of +20.49% and -3.47%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Carlisle. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher. Right now, Carlisle possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Carlisle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

Also, we should mention that CSL has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.