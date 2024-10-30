Here's Why Canada Goose (GOOS) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $10.02, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 18.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Canada Goose in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. On that day, Canada Goose is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 141.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $189.02 million, reflecting a 9.8% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $969.23 million, demonstrating changes of +15.07% and -1.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.8% increase. At present, Canada Goose boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Canada Goose has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.72, which means Canada Goose is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

