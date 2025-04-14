Here's Why Camtek (CAMT) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $60.15, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had lost 9.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Camtek will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119 million, up 22.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $485.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.66% and +13.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.78% lower. Camtek currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Camtek is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.96. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.96.

Investors should also note that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 1.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

