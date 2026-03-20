Here's Why Camtek (CAMT) Fell More Than Broader Market

Camtek (CAMT) closed at $165.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 12.44% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 12.66% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $120.09 million, indicating a 1.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $557.37 million, signifying shifts of +6.44% and +12.36%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.14% higher. At present, Camtek boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Camtek is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 54.61, which means Camtek is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 3.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.