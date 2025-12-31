Here's Why Camtek (CAMT) Fell More Than Broader Market

Camtek (CAMT) closed at $106.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.08% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had lost 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Camtek in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $127.21 million, up 8.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.21 per share and a revenue of $495.14 million, demonstrating changes of +13.43% and +15.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Camtek. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Camtek currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Camtek is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.86. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 44.66 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Measuring Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

