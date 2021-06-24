Here's Why Camping World's Growth Will Stay Strong

The recreational vehicle (RV) world is still having its day in the sun a year after the COVID-19 pandemic launched a historic upswing in its popularity, and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) continues leading the charge as the trend gathers momentum into summer 2021. Here are four reasons you should think about adding more of this company's stock to your portfolio as America's interest in the RV lifestyle blossoms.

1. It's well-matched to an expanding market

The RV Industry Association, or RVIA, projects a most likely scenario of approximately 576,000 RVs sold by this year's end, a 33.8% surge over 2020 -- already a banner year -- and 14.1% above the previous all-time high of 504,600 RVs sold in 2017. Alongside purchases, RV rentals are exploding, with RVShare reporting an 846% year-over-year jump in April rentals for 2021, and continued strength expected throughout the year's summer and autumn seasons.

Camping World's business model is an excellent fit for cashing in on both these trends. Using its cash windfall from 2020's powerful RV upsurge, it has expanded in multiple directions simultaneously. From being an ordinary dealer, it is branching out to cover the whole recreational vehicle lifestyle, with plenty of room still to grow.

Its first-quarter 2021 results show the vigorous growth and other improvements expected from an enterprise positioned in a growth market and successfully using its advantages to build a long-term rise in tune with trends. Its $1.56 billion in revenue shows a 51.5% year-over-year gain. Net margin surged from -1.4% last year to 9.5% this year, and the company felt confident enough to lift its EBITDA guidance to $770 million to $810 million from the former $640 million to $690 million.

According to CEO Marcus Lemonis, the company aspires to reach $1 billion in annual earnings in the near future, boosting earnings per share (EPS) by approximately 197% from 2020's $3.66 EPS to a hypothetical $10.87 EPS, assuming a constant number of shares outstanding. While this looks like an unrealistic goal, Camping World achieved an average 18.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years, a trajectory overtaking Lemonis's $1 billion goal in four more years, by 2025.

2. It's zeroing in on both sales and service with SuperCenters

One of the company's major initiatives is buying up large dealerships across the U.S., with the latest purchase in South Carolina, with the goal of transforming these into sales and service "SuperCenters" in all 48 of the lower U.S. states.

According to the company, it "currently has operating dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has a land acquisition pending in 45" of those states.

During the most recent earnings conference call, Lemonis noted that "we want to acquire or open 8 to 10 new stores a year" and that Camping World is looking for opportunities to drive the openings even higher. Lemonis said Camping World's "ability to buy stores is probably more robust than I can remember," adding its "game plan is very clear and very focused" and is aiming "to make sure that we're in the top 150 markets or more."

The company appears well on its way to achieving the goal, and seems to have both the resources and know-how to reach it, driving growth through the 2020s.

3. It's pushing aggressively into merchandise and rentals

The RV dealer hasn't neglected the merchandising potential of its business, either. It now distributes several brands of RV furniture and accessories, including the exclusive Thomasville Recreation brand, which "will feature high-style designs," according to a May 11 press release, and it acquired the Allure furniture brand outright last autumn.

On the rental market front, it opened its Camping World RV Rental site (also apparently branded as RVRentals.com and Good Sam RV Rentals, overlapping with its Good Sam "sister company") in May, with a soft launch of its bookings feature in July and a full launch this autumn, according to a company press release.

4. Younger generations are getting into RVs, too

RV Business reports research showing the strongest growth in RV ownership among people in the 18- to 34-year-old demographic. With these youthful owners now comprising 22% of the market, sales and rentals seem likely to show long-term strength despite the "boomer" associations of recreational vehicles, giving Camping World a strong rental, purchase, and service market potentially stretching decades into the future.

Add in the fact that its stock pays a quarterly dividend, most recently $0.25, and this RV company looks like a winner for Fools investing in consumer durables stocks or travel and tourism stocks.

