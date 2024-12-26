Here's Why Cameco (CCJ) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Cameco (CCJ) closed at $52.56, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium producer had lost 8.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 8.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cameco will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Cameco is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $735.56 million, reflecting a 18.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.53% and +13.36%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cameco. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Cameco holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Cameco is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 103.18. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.5.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

