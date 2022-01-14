Here's Why Buying Brown and Brown (BRO) Stock Seems Prudent

Brown and Brown’s BRO solid segmental performance, sturdy financial position and effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it a good investment choice.



This insurance broker has a solid track of beating earnings estimates in the last eight years. Its net earnings per share witnessed a five-year CAGR of 14%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Brown and Brown currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In a year’s time, the stock has rallied 49.9%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 21.4%, the Finance sector’s rise of 21.2% and the S&P 500’s rally of 25.3%.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at 2.27, up 5.1% on about 8% higher revenues of $3.3 billion.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by a cent in the past seven days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Business Tailwinds

Increasing commissions and fees across its segments continue to drive the top line for Brown and Brown. Revenues witnessed a 10-year CAGR of 10% and exceeded the peer average and the S&P 500. Improving new business, solid retention and continued rate increases for most lines of coverage should help retain the growth momentum.



Brown & Brown has an impressive inorganic story, acquiring more than 500 insurance intermediary operations in more than two decades. Strategic acquisitions helped it strengthen its compelling products and service portfolio while expanding its global reach.



Strategic investments to drive organic growth, improve efficiency and margin bode well for BRO.

Strong Capital Position

Brown and Brown maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and low leverage. Banking on its stable cash flow, BRO has raised dividends for the last 28 years at a five-year CAGR of 8.7% besides engaging in share buybacks. Free cash flow witnessed a 10-year CAGR of 9%.



Brown and Brown boasts a five-year total shareholder return of 205%, much above its peer group and the S&P 500.

