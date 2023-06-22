Here's Why Buying Brookdale (BKD) Stock is a Prudent Move Now

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD is well poised to grow on the back of revenue per available unit (RevPAR) growth and a rising occupancy level trend. Also, with the growing senior population, demand for BKD’s services is expected to increase in the coming days.

Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Brookdale is a leading operator of senior living communities. It has a market cap of $754.7 million.

Outperformer & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Brookdale have surged 48%, outperforming the industry‘s 3.5% rise and the Zacks Medical Sector’s 2.4% fall. Courtesy of solid prospects, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is worth adding to your portfolio at the moment.

Let’s delve deeper.

Brookdale reached 19 straight months of year-over-year increases in weighted average occupancy in May. The first-quarter weighted average occupancy level rose 290 basis points (bps) to 76.3% and its May weighted average occupancy grew 200 bps from the year-ago level to 76.6%. The ongoing growth in occupancy levels is likely to lead to higher resident fee revenues. Its first-quarter 2023 resident fee revenues jumped 12% year over year to $713.4 million.

The company’s growth opportunity is attractive at the moment. From the pandemic low of 69.6% in first-quarter 2021, its quarterly weighted average occupancy has come a long way. Yet, it has more room for growth. If the company can reach its pre-pandemic level, which was 84.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019, it will drive more than $300 million of incremental revenues.

BKD’s RevPAR growth for the first quarter was 12.9% year over year. For the second quarter, the company expects RevPAR growth to be within 11.5-12%. This sends a strong message of a potential sustaining growth trend.

Considering the diminishing staffing challenges, labor costs are likely to normalize, boosting profits. Brookdale expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $72-$77 million, signaling a jump from the year-ago level of $50.7 million, which will improve the bottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKD’s second-quarter earnings indicates a 55.6% year-over-year improvement from a loss of 45 cents per share. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for its current-year earnings signals a 37.6% improvement from a loss of $1.25 per share. Brookdale beat on earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 13.4%.

Key Risk

There are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on. For example, BKD’s balance sheet weakness can be a cause for concern. Its long-term debt to capital of 88.1% is much higher than the industry average of 72.1%. Its long-term debt, less current portion at the first-quarter end was at around $3.8 billion and the current portion was at $87.7 million. Being on the negative side of free cash flow will not help it to pay those debts. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive its growth in the long term.

