Here's Why Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) ended the recent trading session at $2.92, demonstrating a -3.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.36% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.25, marking a 60.94% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $210.28 million, reflecting a 15.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.03 per share and a revenue of $834.42 million, indicating changes of +117.08% and -13.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.06% upward. Right now, Bumble Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.37, so one might conclude that Bumble Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that BMBL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.11.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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