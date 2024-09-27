Here's Why Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed the latest trading day at $6.43, indicating a -0.16% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.21, showcasing a 75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $271.74 million, indicating a 1.37% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2733.33% and +1.58%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Bumble Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Bumble Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bumble Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.67.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

