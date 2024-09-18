Here's Why Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) ended the recent trading session at $6.21, demonstrating a -1.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.74 million, down 1.37% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion, indicating changes of +2766.67% and +1.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Bumble Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

