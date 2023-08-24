News & Insights

Here's Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Skyrocketed to a 16-Year High Today

August 24, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Jon Quast for The Motley Fool

What happened

Shares of toy company Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) skyrocketed on Thursday after the company reported record financial results for the second quarter. As of 9:50 a.m. ET today, Build-A-Bear stock was up about 19%. Earlier in the session, it was up even more and had briefly surpassed $30. For those keeping score, it was the first time the stock had been above $30 since 2007.

In the second quarter, Build-A-Bear's total revenue increased 8.5% year over year to a record $109 million. The company's profits were even better, with net income of $8.3 million. That was good for 43% growth and a 7.6% profit margin.

Build-A-Bear stock was left for dead at the start of the pandemic. But with results like these, it's easy to see why the stock is now up more than 1,200% over the last three years.

So what

As I just alluded to, Build-A-Bear was a cheap stock three years ago. With shares trading at a paltry 0.04 times trailing sales, the market was basically saying that it didn't expect the company to survive.

But as the chart below shows, Build-A-Bear has not only survived but thrived, achieving record revenue numbers. In part, this is due to management's successful efforts at marketing products toward teens and adults, expanding beyond a kid-centric opportunity.

BBW PS Ratio Chart

BBW PS Ratio data by YCharts; PS = price to sales; TTM = trailing 12 months.

Now what

For fiscal 2023 (which ends in January 2024), Build-A-Bear expects to grow revenue by 5% to 7% year over year, which implies ongoing growth in the back half of the year. Moreover, it expects to grow profits at a slightly faster pace.

Build-A-Bear is growing, is profitable, and has no long-term debt. Trading at just nine times trailing earnings, the stock is still cheap. And if it can keep growing, even at a modest pace, it could have more upside ahead.

