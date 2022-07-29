Here's Why Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Brunswick (NYSE:BC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Brunswick's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Brunswick's EPS has grown 34% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Brunswick maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to US$6.4b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Brunswick's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Brunswick Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.8b company like Brunswick. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$77m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Brunswick To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Brunswick's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Brunswick (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

