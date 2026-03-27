Here's Why Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $1.97, marking a -2.48% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 24.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 9.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Broadwind Energy, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 250%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $33.13 million, indicating a 10.08% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $145.69 million, which would represent changes of -130.43% and -7.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.78% higher. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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