Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) ended the recent trading session at $53.78, demonstrating a +1.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 9.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 7.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 12.16%.

The biopharmaceutical company's stock has dropped by 13.72% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 14.16% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 13.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bristol Myers Squibb will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.23%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.69 billion, indicating a 9.94% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.75 per share and a revenue of $45.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +486.96% and -5.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Currently, Bristol Myers Squibb is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.86 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BMY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

