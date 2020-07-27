Here’s Why BrightSphere Investment Group Is Soaring Monday

What happened

The stock market was having a pretty strong day on Monday, with the S&P 500 benchmark index up by about 0.6% and most other major indices higher as well. However, asset management firm BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE: BSIG) was a particular standout. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, BrightSphere was higher by more than 11% and was trading at a fresh 52-week high.

So what

BrightSphere's move wasn't related to earnings -- those aren't due out until next week. Rather, the company announced the sale of some key assets that will provide an influx of cash.

Image source: Getty Images.

Specifically, BrightSphere announced agreements to sell two assets -- its 75.1% ownership stake in investment manager Barrow Hanley for $320 million after taxes and a smaller equity stake in Copper Rock for after-tax proceeds of about $15 million.

Now what

BrightSphere plans to use the proceeds from these asset sales to pay down debt and repurchase shares, which it estimates will result in "double-digit accretion" to 2021 earnings.

In addition to the influx of cash, the divestiture of these assets will result in a more focused business for BrightSphere, which is the most important thing from a long-term perspective. According to the press release announcing the sales, the business will be "much more focused on our diversified quantitative and secondary private market strategies and will have a history of consistently generating positive net flows."

In a nutshell, investors seem to be happy about these asset sales. A narrowing focus on a core competency is almost always applauded by investors, especially when it comes with increased financial flexibility for the company.

10 stocks we like better than BrightSphere Investment Group plc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BrightSphere Investment Group plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.