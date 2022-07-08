Here's Why Brighthouse Financial (BHF) is an Attractive Bet

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF is well-poised for growth, driven by higher alternative investment income, conservative investment strategy, enhancement of product portfolio and sufficient liquidity.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brighthouse’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 4.3% and 0.6% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

Brighthouse has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last six quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Brighthouse currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has lost 7% compared with the industry’s decrease of 13.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

Brighthouse’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 11.6%, expanding 520 basis points year over year. This compares favorably with the industry average of 9.2%. ROE reflects the insurer’s efficiency in using shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

Brighthouse remains well poised for growth with solid performances by the Annuities, Life and Run-off segments. Riding on higher alternative investment income, a well-diversified and high-quality portfolio as well a conservative investment strategy, Brighthouse’s adjusted net investment income is expected to improve.



The Run-off segment is likely to gain on the back of higher net investment income, higher underwriting margin and lower expenses.



Brighthouse remains focused on ramping up annuity and life insurance sales by widening its distribution footprint and enhancing its product portfolio.



Higher fees and higher deferred acquisition costs ("DAC"), amortization and lower expenses should benefit Annuities.



Balance sheet and liquidity positions continued to remain strong. BHF continues to make additional progress toward shifting its business mix profile.



BHF estimates combined risk-based capital ratio between 450% and 470%, above the target of 400% to 450% in normal markets. BHF continued to have significant holding company liquid assets.



The life insurer remains focused on enhancing the business mix by adding high-quality new business.



A solid statutory balance sheet and sufficient cash continue to support the repurchase strategy. Currently, it has $654 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.



Brighthouse has an impressive Value Score of A. The stock remains undervalued at the current level. BHF currently has a trailing 12-month price-to-book value ratio of 0.24, lower than the industry average of 0.30.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are American Financial Group, Inc. AFG, United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS and Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS. While American Financial Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), United Fire and Axis Capital carry a Zacks Rank #2 . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 41.72%. In the past year, American Financial has gained 12.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 9.8% and 6.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



United Fire’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched in one, the average earnings surprise being 270.8%. In the past year, UFCS stock has gained 36.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Fire’s 2022 earnings has moved 23.5% north in the past 60 days.



Axis Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 54.8%. In the past year, AXS stock has gained 14%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axis Capital’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.6% and 7%, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.