Here's Why Brady Corporation Soared 17% Today (Hint: Its AI Related)

Key Points

Management raised near-term guidance on the back of excellent results.

The acquisition of a leading business from Honeywell will transform Brady's growth opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than Brady ›

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) rose by almost 17% by 2 p.m today on the release of its stellar third quarter 2026 earnings report. Clearly, the company has excellent trading momentum because management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance from a range of $4.95 to $5.15 to a new range of $5.20 to $5.30 while maintaining its underlying assumptions for tax rates and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Why Brady raised guidance

The reason for the guidance hike? If you don't know it, you might be able to guess it. It largely comes down to data centers. The labeling, printing, and identification (barcode and RFID) products company might seem like a strange candidate for an under-the-radar AI stock. Still, the reality is that correctly labeling critical infrastructure in data centers is essential to ensuring their ongoing operation.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

As CEO, Russell Shaller noted on theearnings call wire and identification make up 20% of Brady's revenue in the Americas and Asia, and the business's sales were up 19% in the quarter, helping drive organic sales in the Americas and Asia up 10.4%. Ultimately, total company sales rose 8.2% in the quarter.

Where next for Brady

The excellent momentum in its core business is good news ahead of its agreed acquisition of Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) business for $1.4 billion. The deal will add Brady's strength in labeling and printing to PSS's expertise in mobile computing and barcode scanners. It's an exciting move that allows Brady's management to expand its customer base, generate $25 million in annual cost synergies, and unlock the full value of a leading player in the ID market.

Should you buy stock in Brady right now?

Before you buy stock in Brady, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brady wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 18, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brady and Honeywell International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.