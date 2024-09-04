Here's Why BP (BP) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with BP (BP) standing at $32.41, reflecting a -1.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

The oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 0.21% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.03, signifying a 10.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $66.8 billion, showing a 23.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.07 per share and a revenue of $230.99 billion, demonstrating changes of -14.85% and +8.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.69% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, BP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

