Here's Why Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock is a Great Pick

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has had an impressive run on the bourses over the past year, with its stock gaining 15.1%.

Reasons That Make BAH an Attractive Pick

Solid Rank: BAHcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: BAH has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which Booz Allen belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15 (of 251 groups). Such a solid rank places the industry in the top 6% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly tied to the performance of the industry group that it hails from.

A mediocre stock in a healthy group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a poor industry. Therefore, taking the industry’s performance into account becomes necessary.

Growth Factors: Booz Allen’s solution business provides it with a scope to create differentiated business models and sales channels, in turn, increasing the company’s client acquisition and enhancing its revenue opportunities.

Booz Allen serves a large addressable market and the government is one of the patrons of the company. The company has a huge opportunity in theglobal marketand is trying to penetrate these markets with its acquisition strategies.

The recent acquisition of EverWatch will provide access to classified software development capabilities to support national security missions, thereby contributing to the company’s revenue generation.

Booz Allen is a consistent dividend payer. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company paid out dividends worth $209.1 million, $181.1 million and $146.6 million, respectively. In 2022 and 2021, the company purchased $389.9 million and $293.4 million worth of shares.

The company has taken initiatives to innovate by focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, directed energy and modern digital platforms. These initiatives are adding up to the company’s revenue-generation abilities in the future.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Business Services sector are DocuSign DOCU, Green Dot GDOT, and Maximus MMS.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of DocuSign’s revenues is expected to grow 8.9% year over year to $641.2 million and the same for earnings suggests an increase of 39.5% to 53 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance. The company has an average surprise of 12.3%.

DOCU has a growth score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Green Dot’s revenues is expected to decline 4.2% year over year to $340.1 million and the same for earnings indicates a 52.7% dip to 35 cents. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in all four trailing quarters. The company has an average surprise of 37.3%.

GDOT has a VGM score of A and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus’ revenues is expected to grow 6.1% year over year to 1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 33.3% rise to $1.04. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance. The company has an average surprise of 9.6%.

MMS has a VGM score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2.

