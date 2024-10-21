Here's Why Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Fell More Than Broader Market

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed the latest trading day at $163.24, indicating a -0.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 3.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.46%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 25, 2024. On that day, Booz Allen Hamilton is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.96 billion, up 10.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $11.81 billion, which would represent changes of +8.55% and +10.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Right now, Booz Allen Hamilton possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.47. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.53.

We can additionally observe that BAH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Government Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36.

The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

