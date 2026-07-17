Here's Why Booking Holdings (BKNG) Fell More Than Broader Market

Booking Holdings (BKNG) ended the recent trading session at $181.68, demonstrating a -1.59% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

The stock of online booking service has risen by 7.47% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booking Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2026. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.26%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.19 billion, indicating a 5.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BKNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.43 per share and revenue of $29.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.36% and +9.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. As of now, Booking Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.3, so one might conclude that Booking Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BKNG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.