Here's Why Boeing (BA) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $168.56, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

The airplane builder's shares have seen an increase of 5.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.52% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.41, down 24.78% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $19.37 billion, indicating a 16.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.21 per share and a revenue of $83.63 billion, signifying shifts of +89.16% and +25.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.31% higher. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.