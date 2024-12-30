Here's Why Blue Bird (BLBD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed the latest trading day at $38.66, indicating a -1.98% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.

The school bus maker's shares have seen a decrease of 2.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 19.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Blue Bird will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Blue Bird is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.79%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $355 million, indicating a 11.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.88 per share and a revenue of $1.5 billion, signifying shifts of +12.14% and +10.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Blue Bird presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Blue Bird is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.68, which means Blue Bird is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that BLBD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

