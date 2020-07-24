Here's Why Bloomin' Brands Stock Popped on Friday

What happened

Shares of Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) popped on Friday after the company provided a business update answering investors' questions regarding the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Shareholders hoping for good news are no doubt happy to hear that 92% of the company's restaurants have reopened dining rooms in some capacity.

Bloomin' Brands stock finished 7% higher for the day but still have a long way to go to fully recover. Shares are still down almost 50% in 2020.

BLMN data by YCharts

So what

Bloomin' Brands primarily generates revenue from dine-in restaurant sales. Dining rooms were closed around the country, so no one was surprised to see a 43% drop in second-quarter revenue. Overall, this revenue was better than at the height of the coronavirus shutdown when sales were down more than 50%. And it was ahead of analyst expectations.

Obviously, this big drop in sales led to a huge net loss. Bloomin' Brands lost $92 million in Q2. Part of this loss was the result of the company's decision to not furlough any workers -- a rare decision for a company facing a steep drop in revenue. Faced with ongoing losses, the company has about $500 million in liquidity to work with.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

As restaurants reopen, Bloomin' Brands has the opportunity to move fast to recover sales since it kept its workforce. And sales did appear to be recovering nicely, initially. For restaurants with dine-in seating available, comparable sales were up 2% for the week ending June 21. However, that week got a boost from Father's Day. Since then, overall comp sales have been down by double digits.

These restaurants have limited seating, so on one hand it's not fair to compare sales with last year. However, Bloomin' Brands shareholders need to at least consider the possibility of changing consumer behavior. Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Brian Niccol says that most of its customers are still taking their food to go, despite most dining rooms being open. Is this the new normal?

Until the coronavirus passes and investors have clarity for the long-term impact on consumer behavior, it might be better to look for a safer stock for your portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Bloomin' Brands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloomin' Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.