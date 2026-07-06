Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Rallied Again Today

Key Points

Another data center lease announcement has investors seeing more sales ahead for Bloom Energy.

Last week, Bloom and Brookfield greatly expanded a partnership financing AI projects that will be powered by Bloom systems.

Today, Anthropic and TeraWulf announced a $19 billion data center lease.

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Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock continued its strong 2026 run with a double-digit gain in early trading today. Shares of the designer and manufacturer of solid-oxide fuel cells settled some, but as of 12:05 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 9.3%.

Bloom gave investors some good news last week. Still, today's announcement from other companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector has investors even more bullish on Bloom.

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Data center power solution

Bloom stock has already skyrocketed by more than 240% this year as the company has become a key solution for supplying the vast power needed to run AI data center compute capacity. Its solid-oxide fuel cell solution can isolate data centers from strained electrical grids and provide reliable, continuous power.

Last week, Bloom announced it was expanding its partnership with global asset management company Brookfield, increasing financing for projects from $5 billion to $25 billion. Bloom will supply its fuel cell systems for those projects.

There looks to be plenty of demand ahead, too. Another example came today with word that AI research giant Anthropic has signed a long-term data center lease with TeraWulf that is expected to generate about $19 billion in revenue.

There will likely be more announcements like this ahead, and investors expect Bloom's revenue to explode in the future. Bloom stock has already shot higher on those expectations, though, making it a speculative investment given its lofty valuation.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.