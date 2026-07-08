Here's Why Bloom Energy (BE) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $254.29, marking a -5.67% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had gained 3.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 250% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $766.88 million, reflecting a 91.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion, indicating changes of +160.53% and +83.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Bloom Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Bloom Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 136.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.86.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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