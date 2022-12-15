Here's Why Block Stock Sank Today

What happened

Shares of financial technology (fintech) company Block (NYSE: SQ) fell on Thursday following disappointing retail sales data from the Census Bureau. For those who may not know, a large portion of Block's business is dependent on brick-and-mortar retail. And that's why the stock was down 7% and falling as of 1 p.m. EST.

So what

According to data from the Census Bureau released this morning, U.S. retail and food-service sales were down -0.6% in November compared to October. And even excluding gas station sales, November retail was still down 0.6%. That's worse than what many economists projected and why the S&P 500 was down a sharp 2.8% as of this writing.

Block generates a lot of revenue from Bitcoin. But it doesn't make a profit from it, so let's exclude it for the sake of discussion. Excluding Bitcoin revenue, Block generated 64% of its revenue from its Square ecosystem in the third quarter of 2022. The Square ecosystem provides products and services for merchants. And 60% of Q3 gross payment volume on the Square ecosystem came from merchants with $500,000 or less in annualized payment volume.

In other words, a large part of Block's business relies on relatively small retailers. And with discouraging retail data for November, Block stock consequently fell today.

Now what

The good news for Block shareholders is that the company isn't 100% reliant on fintech solutions for merchants; it has the Cash App ecosystem for consumers as well. And that side of the business is still seeing outsized growth.

Moreover, even if retail sales fall in the U.S., Block can still grow revenue with its Square ecosystem by adding more customers, as merchants adopt more solutions, and with international expansion. Therefore, I'd say that the market reaction today was overdone.

10 stocks we like better than Block

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jon Quast has positions in Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.